Dems accused of refusing to stand for Iryna Zarutska's mom during Trump's SOTU speech, ‘Most radicalizing moment…’
Democrats have been accused of refusing to stand when President Donald Trump called for justice for murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.
Democrats have been accused of refusing to stand when President Donald Trump called for justice for Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old who was stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail train by Decarlos Brown Jr last year. The 34-year-old career criminal ambushed Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 pm on August 22, as seen in surveillance footage.
A video of Trump talking about Zarutska shows the slain woman’s mother, Anna Zarutska, weeping, with Erika Kirk beside her. At the end of Trump’s remarks, many people in attendance stand up and applaud, but many others remain seated. While it is unclear who remained seated after Trump’s remarks, the US President is seen gesturing toward the attendees and saying, “How do you not stand? How do you not stand?”
According to the New York Post, Trump’s remark was directed at Democrats, who appeared not to join the standing ovation with Republicans.
Libs of TikTok shared the video, writing, “Democrats REFUSED to stand when Trump called for JUSTICE for Iryna Zarutska after she was needlessly m*rdered by a career criminal in North Carolina. Why do Democrats love criminals so much?”
Matt Van Swol, a former nuclear scientist with the Department of Energy, wrote, “Watching Democrats refuse to stand for Iryna Zarutska’s parents, who were seated 15 feet away from me…May have been the single most radicalizing moment of my life. I could not believe it. I still can’t. I cannot wrap my head around it.”
Many others blasted Democrats on X. “Democrats are a DISGRACE - President Trump memorialized Iryna Zarutska and introduced her grieving mother, who was in tears in the House chamber. Democrats refused to stand. EVIL,” a user wrote.
Another said, “Democrats wouldn’t even stand for the sobbing mother of Iryna Zarutska.”
What did Donald Trump say about Iryna Zarutska?
Trump recounted the attack on Zarutska during his State of the Union address, while her mother broke down. “[Iryna’s killer] stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body. No one will ever forget, the people on that train. No one will ever forget the expression of terror on Iryna’s face as she looked up at her attacker in the last seconds of her life. She died instantly,” Trump said.
“She had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to kill in America,” Trump added.
“Mrs. Zarutska, tonight I promise you that we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna,” he assured, as attendees applauded.
Slain Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, appeared to offer words of condolence to Zarutska’s mother.
