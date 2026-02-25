Dems accused of refusing to stand for Iryna Zarutska's mom during Trump's SOTU speech, ‘Most radicalizing moment…’

Democrats have been accused of refusing to stand when President Donald Trump called for justice for Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old who was stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail train by Decarlos Brown Jr last year. The 34-year-old career criminal ambushed Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 pm on August 22, as seen in surveillance footage. (L/R) Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, looks on as Anna Zarutska, the mother of Iryna Zarutska, is recognized by US President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (AFP)

A video of Trump talking about Zarutska shows the slain woman’s mother, Anna Zarutska, weeping, with Erika Kirk beside her. At the end of Trump’s remarks, many people in attendance stand up and applaud, but many others remain seated. While it is unclear who remained seated after Trump’s remarks, the US President is seen gesturing toward the attendees and saying, “How do you not stand? How do you not stand?”

According to the New York Post, Trump’s remark was directed at Democrats, who appeared not to join the standing ovation with Republicans.

Read More | Who is Marimar Martinez? Chicago woman shot by Border Patrol agent set to attend Trump's State of the Union speech

Libs of TikTok shared the video, writing, “Democrats REFUSED to stand when Trump called for JUSTICE for Iryna Zarutska after she was needlessly m*rdered by a career criminal in North Carolina. Why do Democrats love criminals so much?”