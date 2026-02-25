Trump's SOTU speech: How long did POTUS speak? Is it the longest address?

President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address to the 119th Congress on Tuesday, February 24, is expected to be lengthy. The President is likely to address some of the most pressing issues, including the economy, and the impact of his administration’s proposed policies. Trump's SOTU speech: How long did POTUS speak? (Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Trump recently offered some insight into his speech, saying that viewers can expect it to be a “a long speech.” “So we have a country that’s now doing well. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had. We have the most activity we’ve ever had. I’m making a speech tomorrow night, and you’ll be hearing me say that,” he said during a White House event.

“It’s going to be a long speech, because we have so much to talk about,” Trump added.

Top 5 longest State of the Union addresses Former president Bill Clinton and Trump have delivered longer SOTU addresses than other presidents, on average. Trump's speeches averaged more than an hour and 20 minutes in length. On the other hand, Clinton averaged an hour and 14 minutes, according to UC Santa Barbara's The American Presidency Project.

Former presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, meanwhile, averaged no longer than 45 minutes.

Here’s a look at the top 5 longest SOTU addresses, as listed by NBC Philadelphia: