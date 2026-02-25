Abigail Spanberger net worth: What to know about Virginia Gov's earnings ahead of her State of the Union rebuttal

There is renewed public interest about Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s life after she was tapped to deliver the official Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on February 24. In January this year, Spanberger was sworn into office as Virginia’s first female governor. She defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to succeed Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is also a Republican. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (AP)

"We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history," Spanberger said in a Thursday statement ahead of her State of the Union rebuttal. "Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring. Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve — leaders who are working hard to deliver for them."

Abigail Spanberger’s net worth Financial disclosure data says that Spanberger's net worth in 2018 approximately ranged between $982,000 and $2.28 million. Marca.com shared more recent estimates, though not verified, which stated that her 2024 net worth was around $2 million.

Spanberger's net worth reportedly includes an accumulation of her assets, investments and public service salary.

According to Virginia Mercury, she outraised her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle‑Sears "by nearly 2-to-1 last quarter … raising a record-breaking US$10.7 million in the second quarter and ending the period with US$15.2 million cash on hand.” Spanberger even had a more than 2-to-1 fundraising advantage over her GOP opponent, the Associated Press reported.

Tuesday’s event is Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term. The annual address is delivered before a joint session of Congress, where the President traditionally offers remarks on the condition of the country, and also outlines legislative goals.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement that Spanberger "stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump, who will lie, deflect and blame everyone but himself for his failed presidency on Tuesday evening,” reported NBC News.