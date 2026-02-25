Who is Marcelo Gomes da Silva? Milford teen once detained by ICE set to attend Trump's State of the Union speech

Gomes da Silva will be attending the event as the guest of Rep. Seth Moulton, who is running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the upcoming election.

A Milford teen who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while on his way to volleyball practice in May 2025 is set to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, February 24. Marcelo Gomes da Silva was detained on May 31 and held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Burlington for five days.

"As an immigrant, being invited to the State of the Union is deeply meaningful," Gomes da Silva said in a statement provided by Moulton's office. "I'm proud to represent the strength, faith, and hard work of my community."

Who is Marcelo Gomes da Silva? A Milford High School student, Gomes da Silva made national headlines after being detained by ICE agents last spring. He was released on a $2,000 bond following an immigration hearing that lasted just four minutes. During the hearing, the government presented no arguments, according to WCVB.

At the time Gomes da Silva was detained, federal agents were initially looking for his father. The student was present on a student visa, which reportedly lapsed without his knowledge.

Gomes da Silva spoke publicly about conditions in the ICE facility after being released. "That place? It's not good. It's not good. Ever since I got here, they had me in handcuffs," he said at the time. "I haven't showered in six days. I haven't done anything. The only thing I could do is thank God every day. Because that's all I would do. I would pray there."

ICE, however, dismissed his claims, with officials later saying, "The facts are that Marcelo Gomes da Silva received three meals a day to include fresh catered sandwiches, received prompt off-site medical attention despite no issues being identified, and thanked one of our officers, stating, 'Everyone is so nice’.”

Meanwhile, Congressman Moulton said in a statement that he invited Gomes da Silva because “his story captures what’s broken in our immigration system right now.”

“The outpouring of support that Marcelo received following his detainment wasn’t an accident. It happened because people know the kind of person that Marcelo is. He is exactly the kind of young person America should be investing in, not locking up. If we want to call ourselves a nation of opportunity, we should start by uplifting young people like Marcelo,” he added.