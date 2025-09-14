SeedDream 4.0: The viral AI image model rivaling Gemini Nano Banana

TikTok-owner ByteDance has launched SeedDream 4.0, its newest artificial intelligence tool for image generation and editing. The company claims the tool surpasses Google DeepMind’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, popularly known as Nano Banana, in key areas like prompt accuracy, image alignment, and aesthetics. ByteDance launches SeedDream 4.0, a rival to Google’s Nano Banana AI. Here is everything you need to know.(REUTERS)

According to a South China Morning Post report, the Seed division at ByteDance, which oversees the company’s AI development, said the new model combines the text-to-image capabilities of SeedDream 3.0 with the image editing skills of SeedEdit 3.0. According to ByteDance, the tool is ten times faster than previous models in generating images, making it a much quicker option for users.

SeedDream 4.0: Performance compared to Nano Banana

While DeepMind’s Gemini 2.5 has gained global attention for its consistent and precise editing abilities since its release earlier this year, ByteDance says SeedDream 4.0 now offers competitive or superior performance on its internal benchmark, MagicBench. However, these results have not been published in an official technical report, SCMP reported.

SeedDream 4.0: Availability and pricing

The tool is currently available in China via ByteDance’s Jimeng and Doubao AI apps, and corporate clients can access it through the Volcano Engine cloud service. On the global platform Fal.ai, SeedDream 4.0 costs US$0.03 per image, slightly cheaper than Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, which is priced at US$0.039 per image.

China’s growing AI market

The launch comes as China’s AI-powered image and video generation market grows rapidly, with major players including Kuaishou Technology, Tencent, and start-ups like Shengshu AI entering the field. The Chinese government has also supported AI-generated content by recognizing its copyright in late 2023, though it now requires mandatory labeling of AI-created material.

Other AI tools, like Vidu, a reference-to-image generator developed by Tsinghua University and Shengshu AI, have also entered the global market. Vidu allows image creation based on up to seven reference images, priced at US$0.09 per image internationally, showing the growing competition in affordable AI image tools.

With SeedDream 4.0, ByteDance aims to rival global leaders like Nano Banana and expand its presence in the AI content market, offering a fast, accurate, and cost-effective tool for both domestic and international users.

FAQs

1. What is SeedDream 4.0 and how does it work?

SeedDream 4.0 is ByteDance’s latest AI-powered tool for image generation and editing. It combines text-to-image capabilities with advanced image editing features, allowing users to create or modify images using simple text prompts.

2. How does SeedDream 4.0 compare to Gemini Nano Banana?

ByteDance claims SeedDream 4.0 surpasses Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) in prompt adherence, image alignment, and aesthetics on its internal benchmark. It is also faster and slightly cheaper per image, making it a strong competitor in AI image generation.

3. Where can I use SeedDream 4.0 and what is the cost?

SeedDream 4.0 is available in China via the Jimeng and Doubao AI apps and for corporate users through the Volcano Engine cloud service. On the global platform Fal.ai, it costs US$0.03 per generated image, slightly less than Gemini Nano Banana.