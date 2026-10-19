Shawn Oliver, GOP nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor, suspends campaign after OUI arrest and crash

Shawn Oliver, the Republican nominee for the position of lieutenant governor in Massachusetts, announced his withdrawal from the electoral contest on Sunday subsequent to his apprehension in connection with an alleged driving under the influence incident.

Shawn Oliver issues statement on suspending his campaign

New Bedford City Councilor Shawn Oliver withdrew his lieutenant governor campaign after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other driving offenses. (AP)

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Oliver, who serves as both a municipal councilor in New Bedford and a corrections officer, confirmed via social media his decision to terminate his candidacy, stating that “the election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters.”

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“After careful reflection, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Lieutenant Governor,” Oliver, a New Bedford City Councilor, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. “This election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

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Shawn Oliver's running mate says there is no excuse for driving under influence

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{{^usCountry}} His running mate, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue, requested that Oliver cease his campaign activities and declared that "when elected, I will formally ask for his resignation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His running mate, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue, requested that Oliver cease his campaign activities and declared that "when elected, I will formally ask for his resignation." {{/usCountry}}

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“I am extremely disappointed. Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt. There is no excuse for driving under the influence.” Minogue said on X.

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Massachusetts Republican Party says ‘lives were put at risk’

In an official statement issued by the Massachusetts Republican Party, MassGOP chairperson Amy Carnevale expressed the organization's endorsement of Oliver's determination to cease his campaign activities.

"Lives were put at risk and that is never acceptable. We now stand to assist Shawn in getting any help he needs to ensure he never puts himself or others in harm’s way again,” Carnevale said. “We also recognize that Shawn Oliver is holding himself accountable for his actions and facing the consequences of this situation.”

What we know about Shawn Oliver's arrest

According to law enforcement officials, Oliver, 42, was taken into custody following an incident in which a vehicle collided with multiple parked cars and subsequently overturned during the late hours of Saturday.

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Following hospitalization for sustained injuries, Oliver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent vehicle operation, violation of marked lane regulations, and excessive speed, according to a statement provided by police spokesperson Holly Huntoon via electronic mail.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, representing the Democratic Party, called the allegations “deeply concerning”.

Oliver is scheduled to appear for arraignment in a New Bedford court on Monday, as confirmed by Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux.