A fire performer had a frightening fall during Chris Brown and Usher's latest tour performance in New Orleans, briefly disappearing amid flames and smoke before apparently getting back on their feet.

A performer fell from the stage during Chris Brown, Usher's second New Orleans show, amid a tour that has also drawn attention for entry problems. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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The incident happened on Saturday, November 21, during the second New Orleans show of their Raymond & Brown “R&B” Tour at the Caesars Superdome. TMZ was the first to report the mishap, which was captured in videos recorded by concertgoers.

Performer falls amid flames and smoke

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Footage shared online shows the performer spinning two flaming batons before losing their footing and tumbling from the stage down a set of stairs.

For a few moments, flames and smoke appear to surround the person, making the fall look particularly alarming. However, the performer can later be seen emerging and returning to the stage, seemingly able to continue.

It remains unclear at what point during Brown and Usher's performances the accident occurred. The tour features several sections involving pyrotechnics and fire effects.

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Ticketing problems marred past New Orleans show

{{^usCountry}} The stage mishap followed another difficult evening for some concertgoers at the first New Orleans show on Friday, November 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stage mishap followed another difficult evening for some concertgoers at the first New Orleans show on Friday, November 20. {{/usCountry}}

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According to local ABC affiliate WGNO, a Ticketmaster outage caused problems for fans trying to enter the Caesars Superdome, leading to difficulties getting into the venue.

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Other tour moments make headlines

The joint tour has attracted attention for several moments beyond its musical performances.

One widely circulated clip showed Usher bringing a female fan onstage, with viewers debating her apparent discomfort during the interaction.

Usher also addressed online speculation that he was using a clone or body double during the tour. Responding to the rumours on social media in August, the singer joked: “Ya'll are funny… clone? They can't clone this??”

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The tour also made headlines in September when Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett paid tribute to both performers during their Dallas concert, recognising the artists at the congressional level.