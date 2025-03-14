Menu Explore
Shooting near UMBC: Cop shot outside Baltimore County Police Department's Wilkens Precinct in Catonsville

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 14, 2025 01:29 AM IST

A police officer was shot near the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) campus in Catonsville.

A police officer was shot near the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) campus in Catonsville on Thursday afternoon. The shooting took place outside Wilkens Precinct on 900 block of Walker Avenue, Fox Baltimore reported.

Shooting near the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) campus in Catonsville.(Representational Image)
Shooting near the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) campus in Catonsville.(Representational Image)

In a post on X, the Baltimore County Police Department reported, “PIO is en route to the 900 block of Walker Ave., 21228, following reports of a shooting. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Please monitor social media for updates.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
