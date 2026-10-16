Bend, Oregon school shooting: Multiple victims, including children, reported at Silver Rail Elementary; shooter killed

Several people, including children, were injured after a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was also killed, police said.

Active shooter situation reported at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. (Unsplash)

The victims' conditions were not immediately known, according to Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for the Bend Police Department.

Suspect killed

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Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. local time after receiving a report of a shot fired into a car. When officers arrived, they learned that the suspected shooter had been shot and killed inside the school.

Investigators are still working to determine who shot the suspect. Miller said it may have been a bystander.

Evacuation underway

Meanwhile, officers began evacuating the school, moving from room to room to ensure everyone could leave safely.

“We’re in the process at this time of evacuating, going room by room, and evacuating each of the people who are in that school," Miller said.

Those evacuated were expected to be taken by bus to a reunification center, where students could be reunited with their families.

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{{^usCountry}} According to NBC News, between 400 and 450 students attend Silver Rail Elementary School, which has more than 40 staff members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NBC News, between 400 and 450 students attend Silver Rail Elementary School, which has more than 40 staff members. {{/usCountry}}

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Initial report (4:25 p.m. EDT): An active shooter report prompted a police response at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, according to the Bend Police Department.

In a statement, police said officers are “currently at Silver Rail Elementary School after a report of an active shooter. There is a large police presence in the area. Please avoid the area. We will share more information as soon as we can.”

Silver Rail Elementary School on lockdown

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In a Facebook post, Bend-La Pine Schools said, "We have a lockdown in progress at Silver Rail Elementary School. Police and emergency services are on scene. We will provide updates."

Family reunification location announced

Police said the reunification location for families "will be located at Journey Church, 61303 S Highway 97 near Goodwill and Dairy Queen."

Authorities asked students' families to go to the designated location for reunification.

Large police presence reported in the area

Photos and videos shared by local residents showed a significant police and emergency response, with multiple police vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck at the scene.

Senator Jeff Merkley monitoring the situation

In a post on X, Senator Jeff Merkley said, “My team and I are closely monitoring reports of an active shooter situation at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend. As details continue to come out, my heart is with the Bend community and all of the students and families affected. No one should have to fear violence at school.”