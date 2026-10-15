Trump halts livestream plan for Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan’s execution
Trump has cancelled plans to livestream Nidal Hasan’s execution to the public. The Fort Hood shooter will still face a firing squad on December 3 as scheduled.
US President Donald Trump has cancelled plans to livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan to the public. Trump said Thursday that Hasan will still be executed by firing squad as scheduled on December 3, but the public will not be allowed to watch it online, according to Donald Trump’s Truth Social post.
He added that the immediate families of the victims will be allowed to attend the execution in person. The decision reverses an announcement made by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth last week.
Why Trump cancelled the execution livestream
Trump said livestreaming the execution could have acted as a warning to others by showing how the US deals with terrorists. However, he added that many well-meaning people would not want to watch Hasan die through a livestream or any other visual platform. He did not say that the cancellation of the livestream would change the planned execution date or method, according to CNN.
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Nidal Hasan's role in the Fort Hood shooting
Nidal Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring dozens of others in a shooting at Fort Hood, a US Army base in Texas, in 2009. CNN reported earlier this week that Trump and his advisers were debating whether to cancel the livestream after the Pentagon announced the plan.
Sources familiar with the discussions told CNN that Trump did not know Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was announcing the plan to let the public watch the execution. Trump was initially unsure how to respond to the announcement.
Livestream plan faced public and political backlash
The Pentagon’s plan to livestream the execution faced opposition from both Republicans and Democrats. The announcement also caught people across the Pentagon and the US Army off guard.
A poll released on Thursday by ABC News, The Washington Post and Ipsos found that 80% of US adults opposed livestreaming Hasan’s execution. The opposition also included 64% of Republicans surveyed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More