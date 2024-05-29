 Single mom who went viral for crying while baking own birthday cake says ex-husband is ‘Scientologist’ - Hindustan Times
Single mom who went viral for crying while baking own birthday cake says ex-husband is ‘Scientologist’

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 29, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Following her ex-husband, Andrew Cormier's shocking allegations, Elizabeth Teckenbrock countered with a tearful video, where she accused him of being “abusive.”

A single mom recently went viral for crying on TikTok while baking her own birthday cake. Elizabeth Teckenbrock shared the now-deleted video on May 23, where she was seen sobbing while preparing the cake mix. “Being a single mom is making your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your babies can feel happy they are singing to you,” she wrote over the clip. The video quickly went viral, with netizens sympathising with Elizabeth. However, her ex-husband came up with bombshell allegations, revealing an entirely different story than hers.

Single mom who went viral for crying while baking her own birthday cake accuses her ex-husband of being 'abusive' after he responded to her TikTok video with bombshell allegations(TikTok)
Single mom who went viral for crying while baking her own birthday cake accuses her ex-husband of being 'abusive' after he responded to her TikTok video with bombshell allegations(TikTok)

Ex-husband of single mom who went viral for crying while baking own birthday cake speaks out

Andrew Cormier responded to Elizabeth's video, saying, “Right now, I have full custody of our kids. This is our parent agreement. As you can see, I have all weekdays and weekends, time sharing with the kids on holiday academic breaks.” He went on to add that she owed him $21,175 in child support and allegedly stole “almost a million dollars.” Elizabeth was also accused of having “faked cancer” at one point in time. Andrew also revealed that she “barely has her kids.”

“She’s really not a full-time mom. She goes out all the time, and she doesn’t even have a job,” he said, adding, “She’s just really not someone that other single moms should really be looking towards as for inspiration or anything like that.” “There are a lot of, hard-working single moms out there and a lot of respect to them. All I just wanna say is she just isn’t one of them,” Andrew further noted.

Elizabeth counters Andrew's allegations, accuses him of ‘abuse’ and practising ‘Scientology’

Following her ex-husband's shocking claims about her, Elizabeth accused Andrew of being “extremely abusive,” per Dexerto. She also alleged that he is a “Scientologist” who created an account- “reinventingelizabeth” to “destroy” her life. “I have tried for three years, to not expose him on the internet, to not talk about who he is, because as a mother, that is the right thing to do,” she said in a tearful video.

“My family, my friends, anyone in my life has said, ‘Elizabeth, you have to come forward with what is happening, because he can’t keep doing this to you.’ And I have always said, I don’t care what he does to me what I care about. What I care about is my children,” she said in the video posted on her now-deleted account (morethanelizabeth).

