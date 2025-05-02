Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor closing in 7 months; CEO issues key update on what's next

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation on Thursday announced that it will close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie, Maryland, after 2025. CEO and President Richard A. Zimmerman explained that the two properties, spanning 500 acres, are ‘not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan'. However, he provided an update on what will happen next. Six Flags America is closing after 2025(Six Flags America )

Zimmerman said that the company has engaged CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investments firm, to market the property for sale.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Six Flags President & CEO said.

“After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment. We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.”

‘Difficult decision’

Six Flags America has approximately 70 full-time associates on its payroll and all of them will be given severance. The park's final operating day will be November 2, 2025.

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests. We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property," Zimmerman added.