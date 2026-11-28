A powerful earthquake shook the Los Angeles area on Saturday, November 28, triggering emergency response measures and raising concerns after reports of massive flames and black smoke emerged near Chevron's El Segundo oil refinery just minutes after the tremor.
The earthquake struck at approximately 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, with its epicentre located offshore near Manhattan Beach, according to preliminary seismic reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS).
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Initial estimates placed the earthquake's magnitude between 4.7 and 5.0. Subsequent reporting put it at approximately 5.1 as seismic data was updated. The earthquake was relatively shallow, increasing the likelihood of noticeable shaking in nearby communities.
Thousands of residents reported feeling the tremor. Reports suggest that objects were knocked off shelves in locations closer to the epicentre, while residents across the wider Los Angeles region experienced the shaking.
Despite the intensity of the jolt, there were no immediate confirmed reports of major structural damage or injuries in the initial emergency assessments.{{/usCountry}}
Despite the intensity of the jolt, there were no immediate confirmed reports of major structural damage or injuries in the initial emergency assessments.{{/usCountry}}
Flames and black smoke reported near Chevron's El Segundo refinery
One of the most striking developments following the earthquake was the appearance of large flames and thick black smoke near the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, south of Los Angeles International Airport.
Images and videos circulating on social media showed flames rising into the sky, accompanied by a dark plume of smoke that was visible from surrounding communities.
The timing attracted particular attention because the refinery activity was reported just minutes after the earthquake.
However, authorities have not confirmed whether the flames were directly caused by the seismic activity.Also Read California earthquake: No tsunami threat after quake near Manhattan Beach; videos show tremors
Los Angeles Fire Department activates emergency response
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake-response procedures shortly after the tremor.
Under this protocol, personnel from 106 neighbourhood fire stations were mobilised to assess potential damage across the city's jurisdiction.
The department said its teams would conduct inspections by land, air and sea, focusing on critical infrastructure, buildings and areas of concern.
In its initial update, the LAFD reported no immediate indications of structural damage or injuries. It also advised residents to prepare for possible aftershocks.
Emergency officials urged people indoors to follow the standard earthquake safety procedure: Drop, Cover and Hold On.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.