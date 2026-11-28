A powerful earthquake shook the Los Angeles area on Saturday, November 28, triggering emergency response measures and raising concerns after reports of massive flames and black smoke emerged near Chevron's El Segundo oil refinery just minutes after the tremor.

Huge flames and black smoke rise near Chevron's El Segundo refinery (X@_jamesreichert) more less

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The earthquake struck at approximately 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, with its epicentre located offshore near Manhattan Beach, according to preliminary seismic reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS).

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Initial estimates placed the earthquake's magnitude between 4.7 and 5.0. Subsequent reporting put it at approximately 5.1 as seismic data was updated. The earthquake was relatively shallow, increasing the likelihood of noticeable shaking in nearby communities.

Thousands of residents reported feeling the tremor. Reports suggest that objects were knocked off shelves in locations closer to the epicentre, while residents across the wider Los Angeles region experienced the shaking.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the intensity of the jolt, there were no immediate confirmed reports of major structural damage or injuries in the initial emergency assessments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the intensity of the jolt, there were no immediate confirmed reports of major structural damage or injuries in the initial emergency assessments. {{/usCountry}}

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Flames and black smoke reported near Chevron's El Segundo refinery

One of the most striking developments following the earthquake was the appearance of large flames and thick black smoke near the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, south of Los Angeles International Airport.

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Images and videos circulating on social media showed flames rising into the sky, accompanied by a dark plume of smoke that was visible from surrounding communities.

The timing attracted particular attention because the refinery activity was reported just minutes after the earthquake.

However, authorities have not confirmed whether the flames were directly caused by the seismic activity.

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Los Angeles Fire Department activates emergency response

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake-response procedures shortly after the tremor.

Under this protocol, personnel from 106 neighbourhood fire stations were mobilised to assess potential damage across the city's jurisdiction.

The department said its teams would conduct inspections by land, air and sea, focusing on critical infrastructure, buildings and areas of concern.

In its initial update, the LAFD reported no immediate indications of structural damage or injuries. It also advised residents to prepare for possible aftershocks.

Emergency officials urged people indoors to follow the standard earthquake safety procedure: Drop, Cover and Hold On.