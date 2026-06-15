Social Security checks on June 17: Who is eligible for payments this week?

As per the regular monthly schedule of the social security payments, the second round for the month of June will be sent this week, with most people slated to receive it on June 17, according to the Social Security Administration calendar. Social Security payments will go out on June 17 for people born between the 11th and 20th. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP)

Retired and older Americans would be waiting for these payments, which usually hit the accounts on Wednesdays. People born between the 1st and 10th of any month normally receive their benefits on the second Wednesday of the month.

June 17 Social Security payment People born between the 11th and 20th of any month usually receive their Social Security benefits on the third Wednesday of the month. People born after the 20th usually get their benefits on the fourth Wednesday. The June 17 payment is for people whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th of any month, according to the SSA schedule.

People who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 follow a different payment schedule. They usually receive their payment on the third day of each month. If the third day falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is sent on another business day. Some Americans receive both Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income.

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SSI payment dates 2026 People who receive both programs usually get their Social Security payment on the third day of the month. Those same recipients generally receive their SSI payment on the first day of the month. SSI payments are normally sent on the first business day of each month.

In June 2026, SSI recipients received their monthly payment on Monday, June 1, according to the SSA calendar. The SSA has already released the remaining SSI payment schedule for 2026.

SSI payment schedule for 2026 The next SSI payment will be sent on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, for July benefits.

SSI payments for August 2026 will be sent on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The September 2026 payment will come on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The October 2026 payment will come on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The November 2026 payment will be paid early on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The December 2026 payment will come on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

The January 2027 payment will be sent early on Friday, December 31, 2026. Social Security funding shortfall Beyond this week's payment news, Social Security is also facing long-term financial pressure, according to research cited by USA Today. Some estimates suggest the Social Security program could face a funding shortfall as early as 2032 if no changes are made.

Social Security benefit cuts The research suggests retirees could face a 28% reduction in monthly benefits if Congress does not take action. Because of these concerns, several organizations and policy groups have proposed different ideas to strengthen Social Security's finances.

One Washington-based think tank recently proposed limiting annual Social Security benefits to $100,000 as a way to help protect the retirement trust fund, as noted by USA Today. For now, beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th should expect their June Social Security payment on Wednesday, June 17.