Social Security Expansion Act: Bernie Sanders pushes for $2,400 annual increase; Here's what's in the proposal

Senator Bernie Sanders is renewing his efforts to expand Social Security benefits, calling on Congress to approve the Social Security Expansion Act. The legislation, introduced in February 2025 by Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren and several other lawmakers, aims to provide greater financial support to retirees, people with disabilities and surviving family members.

Social Security Fairness Act will benefit thousands of Americans (REUTERS)

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Under the proposed legislation, eligible beneficiaries could receive an additional $2,400 annually, equivalent to approximately $200 per month. The bill also seeks to revise the way Social Security benefits are calculated, improve annual inflation adjustments and increase the revenue collected to support the program.

How would the Social Security Expansion Act increase benefits?

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One of the central provisions of the legislation is a boost of at least $2,400 per year for Social Security beneficiaries. The proposed increase would benefit retired workers as well as individuals receiving disability payments and survivors' benefits.

Also Read: Social Security taxes in 2026: 8 states taxing benefits, federal tax limits and retirees' costs

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the additional payments, the legislation includes several other changes designed to strengthen the Social Security system. Key proposals include: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the additional payments, the legislation includes several other changes designed to strengthen the Social Security system. Key proposals include: {{/usCountry}}

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Higher cost-of-living adjustments: The bill would replace the existing inflation measure with the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E), which is intended to better reflect the spending patterns of older Americans.

Restoration of student benefits: It would reinstate Social Security benefits for eligible children of disabled or deceased workers who are students, extending eligibility up to age 22.

Improved minimum benefits: The proposal would increase the special minimum benefit to provide better financial protection for workers who spent much of their careers earning lower wages.

Additional funding: It would boost Social Security revenue by changing the taxation of higher-income Americans.

How does Sanders plan to boost Social Security funding?

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Sanders has argued that expanding benefits should go hand in hand with protecting the program's long-term financial stability.

A major part of his proposal involves removing the current cap on earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes. Under the plan, wealthy Americans would contribute Social Security taxes on a greater portion of their income.

According to Sanders, these changes could help keep Social Security financially secure for the next 75 years while allowing beneficiaries to receive higher payments.

In a post on X, Sanders outlined his priorities for the next Congress, saying that expanding benefits by at least $2,400 annually and securing the program for future generations would be among his main objectives.

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What could Sanders' new Senate role mean for Social Security?

Sanders is expected to take over as chair of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Social Security in January 2027. The expected change in congressional leadership could give the proposal renewed political attention.

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With Democrats expected to control both chambers of Congress at that time, Sanders may have a stronger opportunity to push Social Security expansion onto the legislative agenda. However, the bill would still need sufficient congressional support and approval before any changes could take effect.

How much do retired Americans get in Social Security benefits now?

According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly benefit for retired workers is approximately $2,092.

If the proposed additional $200 per month were implemented, the average payment could rise to roughly $2,292, representing an increase of nearly 10%.

The additional money could provide meaningful financial relief to retirees dealing with rising costs for housing, healthcare, groceries and other everyday necessities.

Will the Social Security Expansion Act become law?

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For now, the proposed benefit increase remains part of Sanders' legislative agenda rather than an approved change to Social Security payments.

Sanders has made clear that expanding benefits and ensuring the program's long-term financial health will be major priorities in the next Congress. Whether the legislation moves forward will depend on congressional support, negotiations and the final legislative process.

If approved, the measure would represent a significant change to Social Security, offering higher payments to millions of Americans while attempting to strengthen the program's finances for future generations.