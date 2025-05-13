Social Security payments to arrive late this month? See latest schedule

Social Security recipients will see three checks hitting their accounts this May, but there are chances that these checks could arrive a little later in the month. Due to some tweaks in the Social Security Administration's calendar, retirees will get two checks in May, one for the current month and another one for June. Social Security Administration checks to arrive later this May? (AFP)

Those who receive monthly SSI benefit payments, will be receiving three checks in their accounts in the Month of May. This will happen for certain reasons pertaining to SSI's calendar for the year 2025.

Why is May a little different for Social Security payments?

According to the latest schedule, Social Security benefit recipients will end up with two checks in the month of May. The payment for the month of May has already been issued on May 1, while the June payment is slated for May 30. This is because June 1 falls on a weekend and therefore, the payment date will be preponed for the advantage of the beneficiaries.

ALSO READ | ‘Pirates in the Caribbean?’ US issues new travel advisory for Cuba and Trinidad

SSI payment calendar for the remaining part of 2025:

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Check towards May 2025)

Friday, May 30, 2025 (Check towards June 2025)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (Check towards July 2025)

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 (Check towards August 2025)

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 (Check towards September 2025)

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Check towards October 2025)

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 (Check towards November 2025)

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Check towards December 2025)

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 (Check towards January 2026)

Who is eligible for SSI payments?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a benefit payment for those based in the US limited income or resources aged 65 or older. Those who are blind or have a qualifying disability also qualify for SSI benefits, according to the SSA's official website. For more details about eligibility, one can visit the website and read the FAQ section.