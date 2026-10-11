South Carolina tornado: Videos show large twisters near Barnwell, Kline and Allendale

A close-range video captured a tornado near Allendale, South Carolina, as reports of large twisters emerged near Barnwell and Kline on Saturday, October 10.

Videos show large tornadoes near Barnwell, Kline and Allendale, South Carolina.

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A tornado was confirmed near Appleton in Allendale County, while the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of the area.

The storms also caused damage in nearby Screven County, Georgia, where trees were reported down along Old Savannah Highway and Highway 21.

A tornado watch covering several South Carolina counties was in effect until 8pm EDT, according to the National Weather Service.

Watch the video:

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Tornado spotted near Allendale

{{^usCountry}} According to a report by WRDW/WAGT, a confirmed tornado was located about five miles south of Appleton at 4:18pm EDT. It was moving north at around 30 mph, between Burtons Ferry Bridge and downtown Allendale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report by WRDW/WAGT, a confirmed tornado was located about five miles south of Appleton at 4:18pm EDT. It was moving north at around 30 mph, between Burtons Ferry Bridge and downtown Allendale. {{/usCountry}}

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The storm had crossed from Screven County in Georgia into Allendale County in South Carolina. Barnwell County was also placed under a tornado warning as the storm moved through the region.

Local reports also described damage to power infrastructure in Allendale County. Edisto Electric Cooperative reported damage to electrical facilities, including at least three substations, leading to power outages in the area.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported one non-life-threatening injury, according to local media coverage. The Allendale County School District also cancelled upcoming classes following the storm damage and disruption.

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Barnwell and Kline under threat

Barnwell County was also placed under a tornado warning as the storm moved through the region. Kline, in southeastern Barnwell County, was among the areas threatened by the tornado, which was reported to be moving at approximately 25 to 30 mph.

The National Weather Service warned residents to take shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows. People in mobile homes or vehicles were advised to move to a substantial shelter because of the risk from flying debris.

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Professional storm tracker Jaden Pappenheim also shared footage of a tornado hitting Barnwell, South Carolina, with power flashes visible earlier, in a post on X.

Also Read: Tornado hits Screven County, Georgia: Videos capture massive twister near Newington

Tornado watch areas

The National Weather Service issued Tornado Watch 679 for 11 South Carolina counties: Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper and Orangeburg. The watch was scheduled to remain in effect until 8pm EDT on Saturday, October 10.

A tornado watch means weather conditions are favourable for tornadoes to develop. A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by radar, and people in the affected area should take immediate precautions.

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Heavy rain and thunderstorms also raised concerns about flooding in parts of South Carolina and Georgia. Flooding was reported in some areas, with officials warning that additional rainfall could worsen conditions.