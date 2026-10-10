Where did Hurricane Isaias make landfall? Scary visuals show damage in Perdido Key, Milton, Santa Rosa Beach in Florida

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall in Florida , the National Hurricane Center confirmed. It made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane at around 8:30pm local time with maximum sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.

Visuals from Milton showed strong winds. One was a webcam video and the other showed a water body.

Scary videos also emerged out of Santa Rosa Beach, with one X page noting “Santa Rosa Sound recorded a 116 mph gust; Panama City Beach water reached 5.6 ft above normal high tide. Stay sheltered and away from windows. Prayers up.”

Hurricane Isaias: Latest update As per the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the maximum sustained winds of Isaias has dropped from 105 mph at landfall to 85 mph a half-hour later. The update came around 9pm local time.

The NHC noted that a life-threatening storm surge was affecting the Gulf Coast while flash flooding and hurricane conditions continued to spread inland.

It is now a Category 1 hurricane, the NHC further noted. This label covers storms where wind speeds are between 74 and 95 mph. The center of hurricane Isaias was 50 miles east of Pensacola, Florida. The storm was moving inland, according to the NHC. At the time of writing, the storm is still moving north at a fast speed of around 19 miles an hour.

The hurricane will move across Alabama and into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend. Flooding remains one of the greatest threats, but one must also keep an eye out for tornadoes and dangerous surf. The tornado threat continues for parts of Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and the Carolinas.

Amid the hurricane, a power outage tracking site noted that over 418,000 homes and businesses in Florida and Alabama are without power.