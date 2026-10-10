Why did Newport Beach, Balboa Peninsula flood? Official explains amid tsunami fears; scary visuals emerge from California

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning on Friday afternoon for beaches in Orange county, which would last through 3pm on Sunday. They warned of flooding and beach erosion amid the approach of Tropical Storm Rachel towards Southern California.

Newport Beach declared a local emergency on October 9 amid coastal flooding on Balboa Peninsula. The California city's officials warned of high surf and elevated tides that could lead to more flooding throughout the weekend.

When could Newport Beach flooding get worse, and what should residents do?

When could Newport Beach flooding get worse, and what should residents do?

Forecasters have also said that Sunday morning is one to watch with increased ocean swells, strong onshore winds, and high tides over 7 feet, which might combine to end up in dangerous coastal conditions.

There were fears of tsunami waves but these are unfounded. Meanwhile, scary videos have shown the flooding conditions.