Huntington Beach hit by tsunami waves? Truth behind viral video as Newport Beach sees flooding
A video allegedly showing large waves in Huntington Beach has gone viral on social media, with some users claiming the waves were caused by a tsunami.
A powerful earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, prompting tsunami warnings for coastal areas of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala. Alerts were also issued for El Salvador and Easter Island, Chile.
Were tsunami waves spotted in Huntington Beach?
A video allegedly showing large waves in Huntington Beach has gone viral on social media, with some users claiming the waves were caused by a tsunami.
However, the claim is false. No tsunami warning was issued for California or other US states following the Panama earthquake.
Deep Dive
The footage shows real waves, but they were linked to high tides and ocean swells associated with Tropical Storm Rachel, not a tsunami. Nearby Newport Beach also experienced coastal flooding amid the rough surf and rising tides.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More