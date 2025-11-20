Stacey Plaskett defends texts with Jeffrey Epstein: 'It was information gathering'

Delegate Stacey Plasket (Virgin Islands) came under congressional and public scrutiny after newly released documents showed her exchanging text messages with Jeffrey Epstein during a February 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing. Representative Stacey Plaskett.(US Congress)

The House narrowly rejected (214-209) a censure resolution against Plaskett on November 18. Three republicans voted present, and three crossed party lines.

“It was information gathering”: Plaskett

Plaskett defended herself in interviews. She said she treated the messages as she would with any informant.

In an interview with CNN, she said, “As a prosecutor, you get information from people where you can…I believed that Jeffrey Epstein had information, and I was going to get information to get at the truth.”

She stressed not having a friendship with Epstein."And that doesn’t mean that I’m their friend. That doesn’t mean that they are friendly with me….having a friendship with him is not something I would deem to have."

Plaskett's spokesperson, Angeline Jabbar, told CNN that she receives “innumerable texts” from various individuals, including Epstein, during hearings. She also mentions that Plaskett has a long record of combating sexual assault and human trafficking, which makes her motive in messaging Epstein clear.

Opponents suggest deeper ties

The New York Post reported that the White House labelled Plaskett's explanation and the supportive comments of Democrat Jamie Raskin as “sick,” suggesting deeper ties between Epstein and Democratic lawmakers.

The messages appeared to show Epstein providing information in real time to Plaskett, including guidance in terms of questioning Trump. The texts also show a pattern of coordination, with Epstein prompting Plaskett’s questions and complimenting her outfit and appearance during the hearing.

Opponents say her justification ignores the power dynamics involved and the fact that Epstein was already a convicted sex offender by 2019.

On Tuesday, November 18, the House passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act by a 427-1 vote, followed by unanimous Senate approval. The measure demands the Justice Department publicly release previously classified Epstein-related documents.