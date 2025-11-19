Ronaldo's White House selfie featuring Elon Musk, Gianni Infantino goes viral: 'Trillion dollars in one pic'

A selfie clicked by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo inside the White House has taken the internet by storm, thanks to its rare gathering of some of the world’s most powerful, wealthy and influential people in a single frame. South African entrepreneur David Sacks shared the selfie on X, with the caption, “Great night!”(X/@DavidSacks)

Ronaldo was among the high-profile guests invited to the White House on Tuesday evening (US time) for US President Donald Trump’s black-tie dinner honouring Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The event drew global leaders, from tech moguls and top executives to sports stars.

Following the event, South African entrepreneur David Sacks shared the now-viral selfie on X, with the caption, “Great night!”

In the picture, Ronaldo is seen alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, Howard Lutnick and his wife Allison, as well as Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez. The combination of sports royalty, Silicon Valley powerhouses and billionaires quickly sent social media into a frenzy.

Take a look below:

Netizens compare it to the ‘Oscars selfie’

Social media users were quick to compare the picture to the legendary 2014 “Oscar selfie” taken by Bradley Cooper. The photo featured Hollywood icons Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence and others. The selfie broke the internet.

However, the recent selfie garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While some fans praised Ronaldo’s version, others were less impressed.

“They tried to have their 2014 Oscars selfie moment and failed!” one user joked. Another wrote, “The most uniconic a group selfie can get.”

Others were fixated on the staggering wealth and influence gathered in one frame. “There’s gotta be like a trillion dollars in this pic,” one X user commented. Another wrote, “The amount of power, money and chaos in one frame is insane.”

Another user quipped, “This looks like the most expensive group project ever,” while someone else said, “So much aura in the room… GOAT footballer. GOAT businessman. GOAT president.” One user even joked that the White House was “turning into Coachella for billionaires and ballers.”

“No matter your wealth, proper group selfies always remain a challenge,” commented one user.