Stephen Cloobeck's Beverly Hills mansion searched by FBI in connection with Eric Swalwell probe: Details here

Federal agents conducted a search on Tuesday at a Beverly Hills residence associated with philanthropist Stephen Cloobeck, in connection with an active investigation concerning former California Representative Eric Swalwell, Fox 11 reported.

Members of the FBI are seen outside a home tied in an investigation in to U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on October 27, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This enforcement action represents a substantial intensification of an ongoing multi-jurisdictional inquiry into allegations of sexual assault and improper conduct directed toward the former Democratic legislator, who departed from Congress during the current calendar year.

Eric Swalwell probe amid sexual assault allegations

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

This action is connected to a continuing federal investigation concerningSwalwell, whose political reputation deteriorated following public accusations of sexual assault and improper behavior.

This estate search represents a continuation of preceding federal investigations targeting Swalwell. In August, law enforcement officials confiscated the former congressman's electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport, followed by the execution of a search warrant at his Washington residence the subsequent day, as per an anonymous source to the Associated Press.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The Daily Mail initially disclosed the seizure of these devices, which occurred while federal prosecutors were gathering evidence concerning allegations that Swalwell participated in sexual misconduct.

Eric Swalwell's relationship with Stephen Cloobeck ended

Stephen Cloobeck is a billionaire entrepreneur and proprietor of Diamond Resorts International, a prominent hospitality enterprise. As a significant political contributor with considerable influence in political circles, Cloobeck provided substantial financial support and public endorsement for Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign in California following the conclusion of his own unsuccessful candidacy.

The professional relationship between these two ended unexpectedly following the emergence of sexual misconduct allegations directed at Swalwell.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In response to these allegations, Cloobeck made a public declaration severing his association with Swalwell and formally withdrew his affiliation with the Democratic Party. Later, federal law enforcement officials conducted a search of his residence in Beverly Hills as part of their investigation into the allegations against Swalwell.

Cloobeck's May arrest: Here's what we know

Cloobeck has been subject to substantial legal examination that exists separately from the Swalwell investigation, particularly due to felony witness intimidation charges brought forth by Los Angeles County prosecutors.

In May, law enforcement apprehended Cloobeck in West Hollywood and charged him with seeking to discourage and intimidate victims from providing testimony against his former fiancée, Adva Lavie, who faced allegations of orchestrating a prominent dating-app burglary operation that targeted affluent residents throughout Southern California.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}