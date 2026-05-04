Beverly Hills armed suspect first details out after arrest: 5 things to know as female hostage released

A man armed with a weapon, who was wanted on suspicion of attempting to murder a deputy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was apprehended following a prolonged standoff with a SWAT team, as per officials. Beverly Hills armed suspect: A suspect wanted for attempting to murder a Los Angeles County deputy was arrested after a standoff with SWAT. (X/@MattSeedorff)

During the incident, the suspect had barricaded himself inside a vehicle along with a female hostage on Sunday night, ultimately releasing her around 11 p.m., according to authorities. Subsequently, the man was taken into custody, KABC reported. The connection between the suspect and the hostage was not immediately released. No further information regarding the hostage has been disclosed.

The standoff occurred at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Burton Way, which lies on the boundary between Beverly Hills and the Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Grove.

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Beverly Hills armed man: Charges against the suspect The suspect in question is charged with using his automobile to collide with a sheriff’s deputy from Los Angeles County in the unincorporated area of Lennox at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, close to Inglewood, reported Deputy Tracy Koerner from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau to The Times on Sunday.

The early morning traffic stop by law enforcement took place near the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and West 104th Street. Information regarding the initial cause of the stop was not immediately available.

Here's what exactly happened at Beverly Hills At one stage, there was an attempt to apprehend him. A confrontation occurred, and as the suspect attempted to escape, his vehicle struck a deputy, according to Koerner. Fortunately, the deputy did not sustain serious injuries.

Subsequently, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the police in Beverly Hills received a notification from the automated license plate recognition system, suggesting the presence of the suspect’s vehicle — a gray Ford pickup truck.

“Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a short pursuit ensued,” the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a statement, as per Los Angeles Times.

“The pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle colliding with a second vehicle in the area of Burton Way and Robertson Boulevard,” police added.

In addition to the purported attempted murder, the suspect was sought for further charges in the city of Beverly Hills, according to the Sheriff’s Department.