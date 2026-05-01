Los Angeles prosecutors charge Britney Spears with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after March arrest

Pop icon Britney Spears has been charged by Los Angeles prosecutors with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The singer was allegedly arrested earlier in March, although the complaint did not specify the substance involved. Prosecutors stated on April 30 that she may be able to avoid jail time by accepting a plea deal. Find out what the prosecutors said about Britney's charge! (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

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According to Us Weekly, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed a single misdemeanour charge under Vehicle Code Section 23152 – driving under the influence – against the 44-year-old popstar. In a statement, the office added that Spears is scheduled to be arraigned on May 4 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

About the incident On March 4, the “...Baby One More Time” singer was stopped by police while driving in California and taken into custody. According to the California Highway Patrol, she was pulled over after allegedly driving her black BMW at high speed and erratically along US 101 near her home.

Officers said she appeared impaired and underwent a series of field sobriety tests before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and at least one drug. She was later transported to a Ventura County jail.

Following the arrest, a representative described her actions as “completely inexcusable” and said she would take steps to comply with the law. In the aftermath of the incident, Spears’ team also confirmed that she had checked herself into rehab.

Britney’s spokesperson told HuffPost UK following her arrest, “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

What’s next for Britney? According to PTI, Britney was granted bail a day after her arrest. Authorities concluded their investigation and forwarded the case to prosecutors on March 23. Although she was expected to appear in court on May 4 to address the charges and discuss a potential plea deal, prosecutors noted that, as the offence is a misdemeanour, her personal presence would not be necessary.

Prosecutors said the case would be handled under standard guidelines for first-time DUI offenders – those with no prior record, no accident or injuries, and a relatively low blood alcohol level. In such cases, the court is expected to offer the pop star what is commonly referred to as a “wet reckless” plea. This allows the defendant to plead guilty in exchange for a reduced charge, typically resulting in a year of probation, credit for any time already served, mandatory DUI education classes, and the payment of state-imposed fines and fees.

The district attorney’s office noted that such an offer is typically extended to defendants who have proactively demonstrated a willingness to address their behaviour and seek treatment. Britney Spears’ arraignment will take place in Ventura – the city where she owns a home in Ventura County, just beyond the Los Angeles County line.