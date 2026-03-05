Britney Spears net worth 2026: Singer arrested on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County, California

Pop icon Britney Spears was taken into custody late Wednesday night in Moorpark, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Singer Britney Spears was released from custody on Thursday morning. (REUTERS)

According to reports from NBC Los Angeles, the singer was stopped by officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 9:30 p.m. in Ventura County.

Following the traffic stop, Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken into custody. She was later released from jail at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Britney Spears' net worth In 2021, Forbes estimated the pop star’s net worth at about $60 million. However, Spears later sold the rights to her music catalog to publishing company Primary Wave in a deal reportedly worth $200 million.

Forbes estimates that Spears earned roughly $170 million before taxes from the transaction. After accounting for taxes, management commissions, and legal fees, her take-home amount is believed to be around $70 million.

Taking into account her career earnings and the catalog sale, Forbes now estimates Britney Spears’ net worth at around $150 million.

Britney Spears conservatorship Britney Spears’ conservatorship began on February 1, 2008, after a series of highly publicized mental health struggles in 2007. The legal arrangement placed the pop star under court-ordered control, with her father, Jamie Spears, and others overseeing major aspects of her life.

For nearly 14 years, the conservatorship gave court-appointed managers authority over Spears’ finances, career decisions, and many personal matters.

Public attention intensified years later with the rise of the #FreeBritney movement and the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

In June 2021, Spears delivered emotional testimony in court, claiming the conservatorship had been abusive and that she had been subjected to coercive control.

In September 2021, a judge suspended Jamie Spears from his role overseeing the conservatorship. Two months later, on November 12, 2021, Brenda Penny officially terminated the conservatorship, ruling that it was “no longer required.” The decision restored Spears’ full legal independence.

Legal disputes over attorney fees and financial matters continued for several years. In April 2024, Spears and her father reached a confidential settlement.