Britney Spears net worth 2026: Singer arrested on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County, California
Britney Spears sold the rights to her music catalog to a publishing company in a deal reportedly worth $200 million.
Pop icon Britney Spears was taken into custody late Wednesday night in Moorpark, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
According to reports from NBC Los Angeles, the singer was stopped by officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 9:30 p.m. in Ventura County.
Following the traffic stop, Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken into custody. She was later released from jail at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Britney Spears' net worth
In 2021, Forbes estimated the pop star’s net worth at about $60 million. However, Spears later sold the rights to her music catalog to publishing company Primary Wave in a deal reportedly worth $200 million.
Forbes estimates that Spears earned roughly $170 million before taxes from the transaction. After accounting for taxes, management commissions, and legal fees, her take-home amount is believed to be around $70 million.
Taking into account her career earnings and the catalog sale, Forbes now estimates Britney Spears’ net worth at around $150 million.
Also Read: Britney Spears sparks concerns with now-deleted emotional post: ‘Sadness and darkness…’
Britney Spears conservatorship
Britney Spears’ conservatorship began on February 1, 2008, after a series of highly publicized mental health struggles in 2007. The legal arrangement placed the pop star under court-ordered control, with her father, Jamie Spears, and others overseeing major aspects of her life.
For nearly 14 years, the conservatorship gave court-appointed managers authority over Spears’ finances, career decisions, and many personal matters.
Public attention intensified years later with the rise of the #FreeBritney movement and the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.
In June 2021, Spears delivered emotional testimony in court, claiming the conservatorship had been abusive and that she had been subjected to coercive control.
In September 2021, a judge suspended Jamie Spears from his role overseeing the conservatorship. Two months later, on November 12, 2021, Brenda Penny officially terminated the conservatorship, ruling that it was “no longer required.” The decision restored Spears’ full legal independence.
Legal disputes over attorney fees and financial matters continued for several years. In April 2024, Spears and her father reached a confidential settlement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More