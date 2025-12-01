Britney Spears sparks concerns with now-deleted emotional post: ‘Sadness and darkness…’

Britney Spears shared a lengthy emotional message on Instagram over the weekend, but later deleted it, leaving fans confused and worried. The singer, who only returned to the platform a few weeks ago, had posted a video of herself dancing to Adele’s song Send My Love To Your New Lover while wearing a leopard print bodysuit on Saturday. Britney Spears posts about sadness and hurting, but deletes it hours later.(REUTERS)

Britney Spears deletes emotional post

In her lengthy caption, Spears wrote about healing, childhood feelings and how painful moments can sometimes bring better things in the long run. She started her message by saying, “Reflecting is good for the soul… Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn… I learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all!!”

She continued speaking about keeping an inner child alive even as life gets harder. “Call it childish, silly, annoying… We grow up to become women but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel… the child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times.”

Spears then wrote about sadness and dark phases helping people understand hurt on a deeper level. She added, “Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain… Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared that can touch another person so they understand they are not alone… and yet the woman in me will make sure I find my destination.”

Britney also briefly mentioned her Thanksgiving meal, admitting she did not follow her usual diet but added she enjoyed it. Almost twelve hours after the post went up, the singer edited the caption and replaced the long note with a shorter, lighter line. “I felt pretty in that bathing suit … psss gotta find those Mary Jane shoes,” she wrote. She did not explain why she removed her earlier message.

Britney Spears slams Kevin Federline’s allegations

Britney recently commented on ex ex-husband Kevin Federline’s new memoir. In You Thought You Knew, Federline claimed he is worried her situation is “racing toward something irreversible” and also wrote that he once caught her doing drugs while breastfeeding.

Britney responded strongly in a long post on X where she said, "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

She added, “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”

She said she would always love her sons and added that anyone who truly knows her would ignore the tabloids that question her mental health or claim she is drinking. She explained that she sees herself as an intelligent woman who has been trying to live a quiet and private life for the past five years. She noted that she chose to speak out because she has reached her limit and believes any real woman would do the same.