Could Hailey Bieber get conservatorship on Justin Bieber? Legal experts say it’s possible

JustinBieber’s recent erratic behaviour online and offline has got his fans concerned for his health. Fans are also worried that his wife Hailey Bieber might soon file for conservatorship for him. But how probable is it? Hailey and Justin Bieber have a baby boy.(Instagram/ Hailey Bieber )

A conservatorship is a legal arrangement where a court appoints someone to manage the personal and/or financial affairs of an individual deemed incapable of doing so themselves. This is often used for elderly individuals with dementia or people with severe mental illness. The appointed conservator has significant control over the conservatee’s decisions. While meant to protect, conservatorships can become controversial, especially if the conservatee feels stripped of autonomy or if the conservator abuses their power, as seen in high-profile celebrity cases such as Britney Spears.

But what about the Biebers? "As a seasoned attorney, I’ll say this bluntly: If Justin Bieber’s recent behavior is as troubling as reported amidst erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability, then YES, a conservatorship could be considered,” legal expert Jamie Wright told The U.S. Sun.

Conservatorships are considered a last resort, often described as a “legal nuclear option,” according to the lawyer. In California, it involves a court appointing someone to oversee an adult’s personal or financial affairs if they’re deemed incapable of doing so. The process demands strong medical evidence and isn’t triggered by social media behavior alone. Since Britney Spears’ highly publicized case, which exposed serious flaws, both courts and the public have become far more cautious about granting such powers.

To pursue a case, Hailey or his mom, Pattie, must prove Justin is unstable, a risk, or incapable of managing his finances.

Justin Bieber has sparked concern with erratic behavior, including cryptic Instagram posts referencing ketamine, emotional selfies, and public appearances where he looks distressed and frail. Fans and insiders say he seems withdrawn and is “seriously struggling.” He’s also cancelled tours, ended contracts, and sold assets, fueling speculation about his well-being.