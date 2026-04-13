Britney Spears in rehab: What happened to 'Toxic' singer? 'she hit rock bottom'

Pop singer Britney Spears is reportedly undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation facility following her recent DUI arrest, according to TMZ. Reports of pop singer Britney Spears seeking help in a rehabilitation center emerge following legal troubles involving a DUI. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The TMZ report claims Spears has entered rehab for substance abuse treatment after weeks of concern from people close to her over her well-being.

According to the outlet, her ongoing DUI case is one of the reasons she went to rehab. A source told TMZ, “She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge that she's taking it seriously.”

However, there has been no official confirmation from the singer or her representatives.