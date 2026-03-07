What Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari said after her DUI arrest: ‘I think everyone…’

Model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari has spoken publicly after his former wife, pop star Britney Spears, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence earlier this week. Spears, 44, was pulled over by officers from the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday and later booked by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office around 3 am, according to reports. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," on July 22, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She was released from custody a few hours later and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

What Sam Asghari said Asghari, 32, addressed the incident during an interview with Fox News. The Iranian-American model said he wanted to focus primarily on broader geopolitical issues, including the escalating tensions involving the United States and Iran, but briefly commented on Spears’ arrest.

“When it comes to people making mistakes, I understand that,” Asghari said. “I think that everyone deserves privacy. And I hope that the press has learnt from the past, that they give her the privacy that she needs.”

Asghari and Spears first met in late 2016 and married in June 2022. The couple separated after 14 months of marriage and filed for divorce in August 2023 following a relationship that lasted around seven years.

Investigation ongoing Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and that chemical test results are still pending.

A representative for Spears said the singer intends to comply with the law following the arrest and would receive support from those close to her.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” the representative said. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

The spokesperson added that Spears’ family members would be supporting her in the coming weeks.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for wellbeing.”

Spears has faced ongoing public scrutiny in recent years following the end of her controversial conservatorship in 2021, which had placed control of her personal and financial affairs under her father, Jamie Spears, for nearly 14 years.

The singer shares two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, with her former husband Kevin Federline. Spears has previously spoken about being estranged from them, though she later said she reunited with Jayden around Christmas 2024.

Following news of the arrest, Spears also appeared to deactivate her Instagram account.