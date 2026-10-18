California ‘No Kings’ protests draw crowds in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Santa Monica

‘No Kings’ demonstrations took place across Southern California and other parts of the United States on Saturday, October 17, as organisers urged eligible voters to prepare for the November 3 midterm elections. ‘No Kings’ rallies across Southern California urged early voting and election participation ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (REUTERS)

The rallies focused on early voting and election protection, while demonstrators also raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s administration and federal immigration enforcement.

According to USA TODAY, nearly 3,000 events were planned nationwide, including more than 300 in California. The latest campaign, called ‘No Kings: Vote Early’, marked a shift from earlier demonstrations by putting voter participation at the centre of the day’s activities.