A stunning photograph of Stephen Hawking positioned between two women in bikinis has gained significant attention online as the late scientist's connections to Jeffrey Epstein have resurfaced in public discourse. A photo of Stephen Hawking with bikini-clad women gains attention amid renewed discussions on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. (DOJ)

The British theoretical physicist, mentioned over 250 times in the Justice Department's collection of Epstein documents, can be seen smiling while holding a red cocktail amidst the two unnamed women, The NY POST reported.

The exact time and location of the photograph remain unclear, but it has rapidly circulated on social media following the recent release of Epstein-related documents.

According to the Times of London report, this image was part of a select group of photographs of the esteemed scientist included in the latest release of Epstein files.

Hawking, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 76 after a prolonged struggle with early-onset ALS for 50 years, has been associated with the late disgraced financier for some time.

Epstein-funded conference The physicist was part of a distinguished assembly of scientists who participated in a conference that was funded and organized by Epstein in March 2006 — just five months prior to the disgraced financier facing charges for soliciting prostitution in Florida.

The conference took place on the Caribbean island of St. Thomas, in close proximity to Epstein’s infamous private island, The POST stated.

Hawking and Epstein docs Hawking was also mentioned in the Epstein documents, following prominent accuser Virginia Giuffre's assertion that the scientist had allegedly participated in an “underage orgy” in the Virgin Islands.

Epstein, for his part, had proposed a monetary incentive to Giuffre’s acquaintances if they could assist in disproving her allegations, as indicated by emails found in the documents.

“You can issue a reward to any of virginias friends acquaionts family [sic] that come forward and help prove her allegations are false,” Epstein composed an email filled with typographical errors to his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, on January 12, 2015.

“The strongest is the clinton dinner, and the new version in the virgin isalnds that stven hawking partica-ted [sic] in an underage orgy.”

Hawking has never faced formal accusations of any misconduct, and he passed away prior to Epstein's arrest in 2019 on serious charges, which redirected attention to Epstein's immoral actions.