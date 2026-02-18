Michael Feldman, Epstein and Clinton: Fact-checking latest claims in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case

Nancy Guthrie case latest: Weeks after ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie's mother went missing from her Tucson home, new claims about the presenter's husband, Michael Feldman, have emerged, linking the kidnapping case to the Jeffrey Epstein files and former President Bill Clinton. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her home in Tucson (via REUTERS)

Latest in Nancy Guthrie case A major piece of evidence and lead in the case was a glove found a few miles from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home. It was sent for a DNA match. However, there was no further development.

“There were no DNA hits in CODIS," the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. "At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation,” the department said, suggesting that other DNA samples had been put through the system.

CODIS is a storehouse of DNA taken from crime suspects or people with convictions. Any hits could identify possible suspects in Guthrie's disappearance.

A porch camera recorded video of a man, wearing a backpack and ski mask, outside Guthrie's home. Ransom notes were received by the Guthrie family and multiple news outlets. But nothing led to any strong leads. The kidnappers have not been identified yet.

Update on Michael Feldman Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, arrived in Tucson to help the search for his mother-in-law. TMZ shared a video of the businessman at Tucson International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

This came as several social media theories linking Feldman to Epstein files. “Her husband's company is listed as a co conspirator in the Epstein files… FGS Global,” one post with over 1 million views on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.

“Don’t forget that Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, worked for the Clinton/Gore admin. Interesting timing with the Clinton’s hearing coming up and the Epstein files,” another person tweeted.