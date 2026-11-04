Steve Scalise eyes House GOP post as Jim Jordan weighs minority leadership bid

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) is preparing to enter the race for House Republican leadership, setting the stage for a possible contest with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), as Republicans regroup following their midterm losses, Axios reported.

With Mike Johnson ruling out a bid, Steve Scalise is preparing to seek House Republican leadership. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This comes as Scalise won reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has ruled out his bid for minority leader, opening the way for a leadership contest ahead of the party’s November 10 elections, as per AP.

Deep Dive Why is Steve Scalise preparing to run for House Republican leader? Republicans are preparing to move into the House minority after their midterm losses, and Speaker Mike Johnson has ruled out a bid to lead the party. Scalise, the current House majority leader and a former majority whip, is positioning himself as a candidate with extensive GOP leadership experience. Could Jim Jordan challenge Steve Scalise for House Republican leadership? Yes. Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan could enter the contest, potentially setting up a race against Scalise. Scalise has more leadership experience, while Jordan could attract support from the party’s conservative wing. How will House Republicans choose their next leader? Republicans are scheduled to elect their new leadership on November 10 in a secret-ballot vote. The winner will need majority support from House Republicans.

Who is Steve Scalise?

A senior Republican lawmaker from Louisiana, Steve Scalise has represented the state's 1st Congressional District since 2008. He previously served as House Majority Whip and currently holds the position of House Majority Leader.

With more than a decade of experience in GOP leadership, Scalise is positioning himself as a seasoned candidate capable of uniting Republicans and leading the party through its transition into the minority.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

"He is a proven and tested leader who is ready on day one. He's spent his career unifying Republicans and he is prepared for the big legislative and oversight battles ahead. The conference knows him, how he fights, and that he's a trusted leader," the person familiar with his plans told Axios.

A second shot at the top job

This is Scalise’s second attempt to secure the House GOP's top leadership position. In October 2023, he defeated Jim Jordan in the Republican conference's secret-ballot vote to become its nominee for Speaker. However, he withdrew a day later after failing to secure enough support on the House floor. Mike Johnson eventually won the speakership following weeks of internal party divisions.

Jordan could emerge as a challenger

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A potential Scalise-Jordan contest would bring two prominent Republican figures head-to-head. While Scalise has the advantage of extensive leadership experience, Jordan could attract backing from the party's conservative wing.

In a letter to his Republican colleagues on Wednesday, Jordan called for a more proactive approach to party leadership, saying, “For too long, we have operated without a clear plan to survive the hour or the day in front of us.”

“That will not cut it against an emboldened and energetic Democrat majority,” he wrote, asserting that he is “battle-tested on the oversight front” and adding, “I know the Democrats’ playbook.”

Jordan said he understands what it would take to lead Republicans in the minority, stressing the need to maintain party unity and coordinate an effective response to Democratic tactics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We need a Leadership team that is active and engaged, forward-thinking and straight shooting,” he wrote.

What lies ahead?

Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is also working to secure support to retain his position in the minority leadership team.

House Republicans are scheduled to elect their new leadership on November 10, with candidates facing a Friday deadline to declare their bids. The winner will need majority support in a secret-ballot vote.

President Donald Trump could also play a significant role, with Republican lawmakers closely watching whether he endorses a candidate.