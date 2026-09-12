Stevens County tornado: Scary visuals emerge amid confirmed twister in Artichoke, Minnesota; watch videos

A tornado warning had been issued in Stevens County, Minnesota, after a twister was spotted on Friday evening. The twister was spotted near Artichoke, Minnesota, shortly before 8 pm Friday, according to KSTP.

A tornado was spotted near Artichoke in Stevens County, Minnesota, prompting authorities to issue a warning urging residents to seek shelter. (Representative) (Unsplash )

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Dramatic visuals showed the tornado formation as it moved through the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning for southern Stevens County until 8:45 pm and has urged people to immediately seek shelter. The storm reportedly also produced large hail, with hailstones reaching the size of a golf ball.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have not yet confirmed the tornado’s strength, classification, or whether it caused injuries or property damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not yet confirmed the tornado’s strength, classification, or whether it caused injuries or property damage. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media videos emerge: “…damage to power poles and lines as found so far in the darkness”

Social media users have shared images and videos of the twister moving through the area with reports of damage.

“Tornado on the ground 7 miles SW of Alberta MN in SW Stevens County. Tornado was on the ground for several minutes and has caused damage to power poles and line as found so far in the darkness,” a user shared on X with an image of the huge twister.

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Another user shared videos of lightning as the tornado moved through the fields, with the videographer in a car driving through the storm.

Another video showed gray clouds and severe lightning as the tornado moved forward. “Spotters report a tornado on the ground near Alberta and Hancock, MN as @coreygerkenwx tracks the storm. Move to your lowest floor now!,” the user who shared the video from YouTube wrote.

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Severe weather threat expands across Minnesota

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Along with the tornado warning in Stevens County, a broader severe thunderstorm watch remained active across parts of Minnesota.

FOX 9 reported that the watch extended from Cass County toward Rock County and remained in effect until 10 p.m. The storms carried risks of damaging winds, hail and additional severe weather.

Forecasters said storms were expected to move out of the region around midnight or shortly afterward.

The National Weather Service recommends that people under tornado warnings immediately move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor. Residents should avoid vehicles, mobile homes and open areas during an active tornado threat.

Officials have not yet released reports of casualties or significant destruction linked to the Stevens County tornado.

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