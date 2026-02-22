Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Susan Rice: 5 things about the Netflix executive Donald Trump wants fired

    Trump urges Netflix to remove Susan Rice from its board, focusing on her political background. 

    Updated on: Feb 22, 2026 10:43 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    US President Donald Trump has called for the removal of Susan Rice from the board of Netflix, putting political attention on the veteran diplomat and corporate director. Rice, a longtime foreign policy official, joined Netflix’s board in 2018 and has played a role in governance and policy oversight.

    Rice served as US ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 under Barack Obama. (AP/ Netflix)
    Rice served as US ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 under Barack Obama. (AP/ Netflix)

    Here are five key facts about Rice and the controversy.

    1. Former National Security Adviser and UN ambassador

    Rice served as US ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 under Barack Obama. She later became Obama’s national security adviser, helping shape US responses to global conflicts and diplomatic crises.

    2. Senior domestic policy role under Joe Biden

    Rice returned to government in 2021 as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. In that role, she helped guide initiatives on healthcare access, immigration and equity-focused programs.

    Also Read: Trump warns Netflix-Warner deal may pose antitrust ‘problem’

    3. Joined Netflix’s board in 2018

    Rice became an independent director at Netflix, contributing expertise in geopolitics, regulation and international affairs. Board members oversee corporate governance, executive pay and risk management.

    4. Trump’s criticism and political tensions

    Trump has criticized Rice over past national security decisions and policy positions. His call for her removal from Netflix’s board comes amid ongoing political divisions rather than any reported corporate governance violation.

    Also Read: Donald Trump hints at blocking Netflix’s $72 Billion Warner Bros. mega‑merger

    5. Policy veterans often serve on corporate boards

    Global companies frequently appoint former diplomats and senior policymakers to their boards to navigate regulatory environments and geopolitical risks. Rice’s appointment aligns with this longstanding corporate practice.

    Netflix has not announced any change to its board composition, and Rice has not publicly responded to the president’s remarks.

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Susan Rice: 5 Things About The Netflix Executive Donald Trump Wants Fired
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes