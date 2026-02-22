Susan Rice: 5 things about the Netflix executive Donald Trump wants fired
Trump urges Netflix to remove Susan Rice from its board, focusing on her political background.
US President Donald Trump has called for the removal of Susan Rice from the board of Netflix, putting political attention on the veteran diplomat and corporate director. Rice, a longtime foreign policy official, joined Netflix’s board in 2018 and has played a role in governance and policy oversight.
Here are five key facts about Rice and the controversy.
1. Former National Security Adviser and UN ambassador
Rice served as US ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 under Barack Obama. She later became Obama’s national security adviser, helping shape US responses to global conflicts and diplomatic crises.
2. Senior domestic policy role under Joe Biden
Rice returned to government in 2021 as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. In that role, she helped guide initiatives on healthcare access, immigration and equity-focused programs.
3. Joined Netflix’s board in 2018
Rice became an independent director at Netflix, contributing expertise in geopolitics, regulation and international affairs. Board members oversee corporate governance, executive pay and risk management.
4. Trump’s criticism and political tensions
Trump has criticized Rice over past national security decisions and policy positions. His call for her removal from Netflix’s board comes amid ongoing political divisions rather than any reported corporate governance violation.
5. Policy veterans often serve on corporate boards
Global companies frequently appoint former diplomats and senior policymakers to their boards to navigate regulatory environments and geopolitical risks. Rice’s appointment aligns with this longstanding corporate practice.
Netflix has not announced any change to its board composition, and Rice has not publicly responded to the president’s remarks.
