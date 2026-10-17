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Susie Wiles helped arrange Katie Zacharia’s Fox News interview before her exit: Report

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles reportedly helped arrange Katie Zacharia’s Fox News interview shortly before she was removed as press secretary.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 11:30:07 IST
By Asmi
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White House chief of staff Susie Wiles helped arrange Katie Zacharia’s appearance on Fox News shortly before the new White House press secretary was removed from her position, Politico reported on Saturday, citing two people familiar with internal discussions.

Katie Zacharia’s brief White House tenure ends amid questions over legal credentials. (Bloomberg)
Katie Zacharia’s brief White House tenure ends amid questions over legal credentials. (Bloomberg)

The interview with host Sean Hannity aired on Thursday night and focused on Zacharia’s qualifications and her troubled start in the role. She was ousted on Friday after just five days as press secretary.

One person familiar with the White House’s internal dynamics described the appearance as a “sanctioned hit” on Zacharia, who was reportedly not Wiles’ preferred choice for the position.

Deep Dive

Did Susie Wiles arrange Katie Zacharia’s Fox News interview with Sean Hannity?

Politico reported, citing two people familiar with internal discussions, that Wiles helped arrange the interview. A White House official disputed that she orchestrated it, and Fox News said Hannity independently chooses his guests and questions.

What did Sean Hannity ask Katie Zacharia about during their Fox News interview?

Hannity questioned Zacharia about criticism of her first press briefing and whether she had failed the California bar exam. She said she failed it in 2011 and had not retaken it.

Why did Katie Zacharia leave the White House press secretary job after five days?

Her first briefing, questions about her legal credentials and her television appearances drew scrutiny. A senior White House official said her Fox & Friends appearance and response about her background contributed to her departure; Trump said he had advised her to reconsider the role.
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ALSO READ: 'It was an honor to work for Trump': Katie Zacharia after quitting White House job in 5 days

Another source alleged that Wiles and White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez had sent Zacharia into a difficult interview with Hannity, with whom Wiles is said to have a friendly relationship.

During the interview, Hannity questioned Zacharia about her first White House press briefing, which he described as widely criticized. The briefing lasted 14 minutes and included three questions, according to the report.

He also asked whether she had failed the bar exam, following questions about her legal credentials. Zacharia acknowledged that she had failed the California bar exam in 2011 and had not retaken it.

ALSO READ: Cuban green card applicants face sharp approval decline as US immigration rules come under scrutiny

The controversy had intensified after a reporter questioned her qualifications following her first briefing. Zacharia initially responded that she had taken the bar exam “when I moved to China” before later acknowledging that she had not passed the California examination.

Hannity also raised social media posts identifying her as an attorney. Zacharia said these were retweets and that she had not intended to endorse the title. She added that legal professionals had told her she could describe herself as a lawyer.

A senior White House official told Politico that Zacharia’s appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, along with her response about her legal background, contributed to her departure.

Trump says he told Zacharia to reconsider the role

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had advised Zacharia to consider whether she wanted to remain press secretary. Referring to her television appearances, he said Hannity and Fox & Friends had been “a little tough” on her.

“I told her, ‘You don’t have to do this if you don’t want to,’” Trump told reporters.

Zacharia’s departure comes amid wider tensions inside the West Wing, with Trump reportedly seeking allies’ views about Wiles and considering possible replacements for his chief of staff.

Her five-day tenure was her second brief stint in the administration. Earlier this year, she spent less than two months working at the Department of Homeland Security.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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