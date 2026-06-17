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Swamp Thing: Algae mess with Trump's pool project

Swamp Thing: Algae mess with Trump's pool project

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 02:46 am IST
AFP |
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One of President Donald Trump's pet beauty projects for Washington was supposed to make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool look blue, like part of the US flag.

Swamp Thing: Algae mess with Trump's pool project

Enter Mother Nature. Algae have proliferated in the water, turning it a swampy green.

"Can you see it in my photos? Oh well, I'll just use a filter to hide the algae," said Farrah Lu, a 43-year-old tourist from China.

The invasion comes just days after the completion of the pool repainting project, part of Trump's drive to put his stamp on Washington with things like a ballroom at the White House and a huge arch by the Potomac River.

Under Trump's orders the long, rectangular pool, designed to capture reflections of the Washington Monument on the National Mall, was drained and painted in what he calls "American flag blue."

This is hallowed Washington real estate: it was from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famed "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963 to several hundred thousand people gathered below around the pool.

Nicole Leguillow, a 66-year-old resident of neighboring Virginia, said she was not disappointed by the pool, saying algae will be algae. But she complained the funds spent on this Trump endeavor were "definitely not worth it."

"That money could have been spent much more wisely on things people in this country need," Leguillow said.

llb/dw/md

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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