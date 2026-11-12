Nov 11 - In the Strait of Hormuz, tankers are still ablaze, oil spills are washing ashore and drones and missiles strike infrastructure across the region, despite expectations of a de-escalation reflected in falling oil prices.

Tankers burn in the Middle East despite hopes for de-escalation

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported on Wednesday another incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine.

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Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.

At least 10 ships were hit in the first 10 days of November, after 37 attacks in October, the highest monthly tally since the conflict began, according to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Videos posted on social media on Sunday and verified by Reuters showed a Navig8 tanker on fire near the coast of Oman. Iran claimed responsibility for hitting three tankers the same day for using "unauthorised routes" through the Strait of Hormuz.

An image captured by the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite on Sunday showed a large cloud of black smoke at the same location. Navig8, majority owned by ADNOC Logistics & Services, did not reply to emailed Reuters requests for comment.

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{{^usCountry}} US forces have also continued to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports. A US military aircraft fired on and disabled a St Kitts-flagged cargo vessel that tried to depart regional waters after visiting an Iranian port on Saturday, US Central Command said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US forces have also continued to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports. A US military aircraft fired on and disabled a St Kitts-flagged cargo vessel that tried to depart regional waters after visiting an Iranian port on Saturday, US Central Command said. {{/usCountry}}

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Attacks in the strait have caused environmental damage, with oil leaking from damaged tankers. A video shared on social media on Monday, and verified by Reuters, showed oil reaching the shores of Oman, while satellite imagery showed oil spills off the coast of Oman and UAE. The Omani government did not respond to Reuters request on Tuesday for comment on the video of oil reaching Omani shores.

Elsewhere in the region, energy infrastructure and civilian facilities have also come under attack. The Iran-backed Houthis have struck targets including the offices of Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company. Video verified by Reuters showed damage to Aramco's office building in Riyadh, following Houthi-claimed missile strikes on November 8.

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The Saudi Energy Ministry said that a building belonging to Aramco in Riyadh had been targeted in an attempted attack, with debris causing limited damage to the building with no injuries or fatalities.

The International Maritime Organization has confirmed 133 incidents, most of them attacks, in the region since the conflict began in late February, with at least 25 seafarers killed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.