Tatiana Schlossberg cause of death: How did JFK’s granddaughter die? All on health issues

Tatiana Schlossberg, former President John F Kennedy's granddaughter, died on Tuesday. She was 35. Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, has died(AP)

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," read the post, which was signed by "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory."

Tatiana Schlossberg cause of death update

Back in November, Schlossberg revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. However, an official cause of death has not been released yet. She said she was diagnosed in May 2024 at 34. After the birth of her second child, her doctor noticed her white blood cell count was high. It turned out to be acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, mostly seen in older people.

Her passing was announced in a social media post by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

In an essay in The New Yorker, she wrote that one of her doctors said she might live for about another year and criticizing policies pushed by her cousin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Her essay was published on the 62nd anniversary of her grandfather's assassination.

Schlossberg revealed that she underwent rounds of chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. She also said policies backed by RFK could hurt cancer patients like her.

“As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers,” the essay reads.

Schlossberg wrote about her fears that her daughter and son won't remember her. She felt cheated and sad that she wouldn't get to keep living “the wonderful life” she had with her husband, George Moran.

“For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry,” she said. “Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”