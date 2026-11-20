Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to restrict views and install landscaping at their lakefront estate in Bratenahl, Ohio. Before local officials approved a revised landscape plan for the property, the lakefront estate is in a settled neighborhood along Lake Erie. People in the neighbourhood objected to the taller fence and new trees along the property line to shield the property. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s revised landscaping proposal for their Ohio property was approved following local opposition to their original privacy-fence plans. (Instagram @Travis Kelce)

They expressed reservations about views to the water, the existing trees, and exposure of the sewer line to potential roots. These concerns demonstrated how, when it comes to landscaping, a private home project can be a local matter. Bratenahl’s Architectural Review Board unanimously approved a design plan for the estate on Nov. 10 after Swift and Kelce’s representatives resolved questions about fencing, trees and planting.

Neighbours question the privacy plan The original plan was to extend a 5-foot-high fence to a higher one, with the new fence and heights set back further from the property line, along with more planting. Cleveland 19 News reported that the fence was approved in September, with the landscaping to be submitted for revision. Some neighbours opposed the screening, fearing it would block views of the lake and change the character of the neighbourhood. Neighbour Katherine Bolton stated that her home is connected to the sewer system of the mansion. She feared that the roots could make their way into the pipes and lead to expensive repairs.

Board asks for changes to the planting design The Architectural Review Board raised concerns about the trees’ height and proximity to the local setbacks. Village solicitor Dave Matty said the setback line in Bratenahl applies to anything behind the home in this situation and that the entire front setback has approval. Board members said that planting less than 10 feet high could serve as a privacy screen. A representative of the project said that there was confusion about the setbacks and that they would submit a new plan.

The board, in addition to having a more substantial planting, also desired more variety in the plants rather than a solid line of tall evergreens. Members wanted a range of heights, sizes, and textures of plants appropriate to the lot and the environment. Many residents still expressed mixed feelings. Some were worried about lake views, while others felt that the couple should be given some privacy.