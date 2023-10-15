Terrifying viral video shows car exploding while travelling along ‘safe’ route out of Gaza

A horrifying video shows a car exploding while travelling along a route out of Gaza. The clip shows vehicles travelling in convoyalong Salah al-Din Road. This came after Israel ordered 1.1 million Gazans to evacuate. Israel is now planning to launch a "co-ordinated" invasion.

A horrifying video shows a car exploding while travelling along a route out of Gaza (Daily Mail screenshot)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two roads had reportedly been designated as safe passage exit routes, one of them being Salah al-Din Road highway. What exactly caused the explosion remains unclear. According to MailOnline, some people claimed the blast happened due to a projectile landing on the vehicle. Some disputed the claims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hamas attack on Israel over the last weekend claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians.The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Several videos from the site went viral on social media, one of them showing militants abducting a young woman, Noa Argamani, taking her away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help. The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. He was seen being made to walk with his hands held behind his back. They are being considered two of several Israelis who are believed to be held captive in Gaza at present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the attack, several babies and toddlers were found with their “heads decapitated” in Kfar Aza in southern Israel, according to Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Officials confirmed that over 1,200 have died and more than 2,000 others have been injured, while at least 100 Israelis have been taken hostage.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!