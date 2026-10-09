The Bronx shooting update: ICE agents reportedly shoot individual in Marble Hill; what we know so far

An individual was shot reportedly by an ICE agent during an operation in the Marble Hill area between the Bronx and Manhattan in New York City on Thursday afternoon.
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The New York Police Department (NYPD) said after the incident that federal immigration officers carrying out Enforcement and Removal Operations fired shots at an individual they were targeting. The individual is being treated at a local hospital and his conscious with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was a massive law enforcement presence in the Marble Hill neighborhood as the police response continues.
"The NYPD was not involved in the incident and was not on scene at the time of the shooting," the NYPD said in an update shared on social media. "The individual who was shot is at a nearby hospital and is currently conscious and receiving medical attention."
As of now, it is unclear why the ICE agents were targeting the individual. A photo shared by CNN showed that the bullet was fired through the windshield of the individual's car.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.