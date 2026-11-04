The races that flipped Congress: Key contests that cost Trump’s Republicans the House and Senate

Democrats have snatched control of the US House of Representatives from Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. President Donald Trump suffered a major blow as voters turned out to challenge his party's narrow majority in Congress.

Supporters celebrate Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa's win after Texas Governor Greg Abbott conceded the race during the US midterm elections, in Austin, Texas, US, November 3, 2026. (REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee) (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Various Republican-held congressional districts across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio and North Carolina comprised the Democratic gains. According to Reuters, at least eight Republican-held House seats were flipped by Democrats. The party made gains in traditionally conservative areas too.

Key congressional districts that cost Donald Trump his majority

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Here are some of the key congressional districts that cost Trump his majority

Deep Dive Which Republican-held House seats did Democrats flip in the 2026 midterms? Democrats flipped seats in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio and North Carolina, among other states. Pennsylvania saw three flips: Janelle Stelson, Paige Cognetti and Bob Brooks defeated Republican opponents. Which Senate races helped Democrats take control of the Senate? Democrats won key Republican-held seats in South Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Kansas and Iowa. Winners included Annie Andrews, James Talarico, Sherrod Brown, Adam Hamilton and Josh Turek. Why did Republicans lose House seats in the 2026 midterms? The results reflected voter dissatisfaction with the direction of the country and a backlash against Trump and his party. The related coverage also reported shifts among young and Hispanic voters away from Republicans.

Pennsylvania: Democrats flipped three Republican-held congressional seats in the state. Democrat Janelle Stelson defeated Republican incumbent Scott Perry in the state's 10th Congressional District. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti defeated Republican Representative Rob Bresnahan Jr. in the 8th District. Democrat Bob Brooks defeated Republican Representative Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District.

Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} New Jersey: Democrat Rebecca Bennett went on to defeat Republican Representative Tom Kean Jr. in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Jersey: Democrat Rebecca Bennett went on to defeat Republican Representative Tom Kean Jr. in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kentucky: Democrat Zach Dembo defeated Republican former state Senator Ralph Alvarado in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.

Ohio: Democrat Don Leonard defeated Republican Representative Mike Carey in Ohio's 15th Congressional District.

North Carolina: In North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, Democrat Jamie Ager defeated Republican state Representative Jennifer Balkcom.

Iowa: Democrat Lindsay James won election in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Meanwhile, Democrat Christina Bohannan won election to U.S. House in the 1st Congressional District, and Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott won election to U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.

More key updates

Democrat Ben McAdams is winning election to U.S. House in Utah's 1st Congressional District, according to latest updates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | James Talarico celebrates 2026 midterm elections win with Gina Hinojosa at Texas Whataburger

Meanwhile, Democrat Jacqui Irwin registered a win in the election to the U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District.

While Democrat Denise Powell won election to U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Fred Wellman won election to the U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District.

Democrat Mike McGuire won the election in California's 1st Congressional District, and Democrat Hilda Solis won election to U.S. House in California's 38th Congressional District

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Democrat Elaine Luria won election to U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.