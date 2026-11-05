Thomas Massie to force vote on new Epstein files bill when the US House returns after midterms: ‘We’ll get 218 signatures’

Incumbent House Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky who lost his seat in the midterms, says he is ready to push for a new Epstein bill once Congress returns after the election.

Rep. Thomas Massie says he will push for a vote on a new Epstein files bill. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Massie, the sponsor of the original Epstein Files Transparency Act, He said on Thursday that he is confident he can force a vote on the new bill, dubbed Epstein Files Transparency Act II.

What Massie said on X

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Massie wrote on X that he would be able to get enough signatures for a discharge petition which would force the potential Epstein Files Transparency Act II for a vote on the House floor.

In his post, Massie wrote: “When we return next week, we’ll get 218 signatures for Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which guarantees a vote.”

He also listed what the new bill would do. “Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ [Department of Justice] to court for keeping critical files hidden,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Lil Durk awaits bond decision in VICAR case as judge delays ruling on release from jail Khanna calls it ‘Epstein 2.0 Act’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Lil Durk awaits bond decision in VICAR case as judge delays ruling on release from jail Khanna calls it ‘Epstein 2.0 Act’ {{/usCountry}}

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As per The Hill, Representative Ro Khanna of California is the Democratic co-sponsor of the original law. He called the new bill the “Epstein 2.0 Act.” Khanna said it would “allow state attorney generals to prosecute the pedophiles who abused and trafficked young girls.”

Why a new bill?

According to The Hill, the first Epstein Files Transparency Act got wide support in Congress. It forced the Justice Department to release its millions of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender who is now dead.

Survivors and other supporters of the law say this is not enough. They want more openness. They have also asked for more redactions in the files and for more of Epstein’s allies to be prosecuted.

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Massie and Khanna say Epstein had other co-conspirators. They say these people should face criminal charges.

Also read: YouTuber EDP445 arrested in Las Vegas over alleged sex crimes involving a minor

What is Epstein Files Transparency Act

According to Congress.gov, the Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to make public all unclassified records related to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein. The files must be available in a format that people can search and download.

These records include documents, communications and investigation materials linked to Epstein. They also cover information related to Ghislaine Maxwell, flight logs, travel records and people named in the case, including government officials.

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However, the DOJ can keep some information private. This includes victims' personal details and any material that could affect an ongoing federal investigation.

The law also requires the DOJ to send a report to Congress within 15 days of releasing the files. The report must explain what information was released and what was withheld, detail any redactions and list government officials and politically exposed people named or mentioned in the records.