More than a month after Long Island boy Thomas Medlin, 15, went missing from his New York home, his family is still searching for answers. Medlin of St. James, a hamlet in Suffolk County, disappeared after he headed into Manhattan from his home in Long Island, New York, on January 9. Thomas Medlin update: Has missing Long Island teen been found? Latest on the case (Suffolk County Police Department)

Medlin’s mother initially said that the teen left to meet someone he met online through Roblox, an online gaming platform, according to People. However, police later ruled out any connection between Roblox and Medlin’s disappearance.

Latest updates A search for Medlin is underway. Pedestrians in myriad downtown East Side Manhattan neighborhoods including Chinatown, Two Bridges, South Street Seaport and the Civic Center area have been seeing flyers with information about Medlin for nearly two weeks now, according to Our Town.

The flyers were printed and posted by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD). They are headlined in all capital letters and underlined in red, complete with an explanatory text and two photos of Medlin.

The SCPD Fourth Precinct is continuing to actively investigate Medlin’s disappearance. Anyone who was in the Canal Street/Manhattan Bridge Brooklyn area on January 9 this year, between 6:00 and 9:00 pm, and has any video footage of Medlin, is urged to contact the SCPD Fourth Precinct. This includes Tesla vehicle cameras, taxi or rideshare cameras, cell phone videos or any other form of video.

On the day he went missing, Medlin left Stony Brook School at around 3:30 pm local time and “ran” to the Stony Brook Long Island Rail Road station, where he is believed to have caught a train into Manhattan, the SCPD said. He was last seen at Grand Central Station around two hours later, about 5:30 pm local time, on the same day.

Days after Medlin went missing, Suffolk County police shared a concerning update, saying he was caught on surveillance video pacing the Manhattan Bridge, but moments later, the cameras recorded an ominous splash in the East River. Cops noted in the January 18 update that the footage does not show the teen leaving the bridge.

“There is no indication of criminal activity,” police said in a press release. “Detectives have continuously communicated the department’s findings to Medlin’s family. The department is continuing to work with its law enforcement partners to bring closure.”

Medlin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with red stripes, dark sweatpants with white stripes, a black backpack and glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information about Medlin’s whereabouts has been urged by the SCPD to contact Fourth Squad Detectives at 631-854-8452 or call 911.