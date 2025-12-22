From window cleaner to tech billionaire: Roblox CEO David Baszucki shares his secret to success

Roblox CEO David Baszucki, who today leads a gaming platform valued at around $60 billion and has an estimated personal net worth of $5 billion, says his early career was marked by confusion, rejection and what he now calls “abosulte worst jobs in the world”. David Baszucki has an estimated personal net worth of $5 billion.(LinkedIn/David Baszucki)

Speaking to students at Stanford University, his alma mater, the 62-year-old entrepreneur reflected on a period of uncertainty after graduation - an experience he said closely mirrors what many Gen Z graduates are facing in a slowing job market.

“A lot of my development has been trying to, over time, ignore advice I’ve been given,” Baszucki told students, as quoted by Fortune. Instead, he urged them to listen to their instincts, especially during difficult phases. “Trust your gut,” he said.

From cleaning windows to billion dollar company

Despite Stanford’s reputation as a launchpad for billion-dollar companies, Baszucki said his own career stalled after college. His dream job did not materialise, and his resume was thin. One of his only work experiences at the time was cleaning windows alongside his brother during a summer job.

“I can remember in this terrible time right out of college trying to figure out what I was going to do,” he recalled. “Rather than trusting my intuition, I can remember having a spreadsheet of nine potential careers and then all these metrics - ‘it’s really good for this, but it’s not so good for this’. It was, like, a really weird way to try to figure out your career,” he added.

It was then that Baszucki first learned about the need to trust your own instincts.

After eventually landing a salaried post-graduate role, Baszucki spent the next few years in jobs he later described as the “absolute worst,” marked by repeated disappointment. The experience, he said, taught him the importance of stepping back and reassessing direction.

That reset led him to found Knowledge Revolution, an educational software company that was sold for $20 million in 1998. After the sale, Baszucki said he was expecting to be recruited for a top executive role. However, he found himself once again without a clear path, forcing him to build something new.

“Time and time again, you have to participate in making your own reality,” he told Fortune earlier this year.

Then, a few years later, that mindset culminated in the creation of Roblox, which today boasts more than 150 million daily active users globally.