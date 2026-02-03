Thomas Medlin case: Family shares update amid search for missing Long Island teen, ‘We are still trying to figure out…’

The family of missing Long Island boy Thomas Medlin, 15, has shared an update amid a search for the teen. Medlin of St. James, a hamlet in Suffolk County, disappeared after he headed into Manhattan from his home in Long Island, New York, after leaving to meet someone he met online through Roblox, an online gaming platform, his mother said, according to People. However, police later ruled out any connection between Roblox and Medlin’s disappearance. Thomas Medlin case: Family shares update amid search for missing Long Island teen (Suffolk County Police Department)

A statement by Medlin’s family, shared by journalist Chris Hansen on Instagram, reads, “As of now, conclusive evidence has not been reached. The search for Thomas and the investigation from the law enforcement are still active. We are still trying to figure out what happened and where Thomas could be. We ask the public not to speculate and make up stories without facts and evidence confirmed from the law enforcement.”

The statement adds, “The family is deeply touched for all the prayers, all the love, and all the support received in the effort to find Thomas and bring him home safely. The world is beautiful and in peace because of the positiveness, the kindness, and the encouragement from many people out there known or unknown we met during this extremely difficult time. Thomas is blessed, the family is blessed to be surrounded by such positive anergy! We thank you all from our hearts!”

Thomas Medlin’s disappearance The family’s statement comes days after Suffolk County police shared a chilling update about Medlin, saying he was caught on surveillance video pacing the Manhattan Bridge, but moments later, the cameras recorded an ominous splash in the East River. Cops noted in the January 18 update that the footage does not show the teen leaving the bridge.

Medlin went missing on January 9 after he traveled into Manhattan after school, according to a January 12 news release shared by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD).

“There is no indication of criminal activity,” police said in a press release. “Detectives have continuously communicated the department’s findings to Medlin’s family. The department is continuing to work with its law enforcement partners to bring closure.”

Medlin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with red stripes, dark sweatpants with white stripes, a black backpack and glasses, police said.

Anyone with information about Medlin’s whereabouts has been urged by the SCPD to contact Fourth Squad Detectives at 631-854-8452 or call 911.