 Three Indian women killed in horrific US car accident - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three Indian women killed in horrific US car accident

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 27, 2024 01:52 PM IST

The women killed in high-speed car crash in South Carolina, were from Gujarat, India.

Three women from Gujarat, India, have lost their lives in a devastating car accident in the US.

South Carolina, US car accident claims lives of three women from Gujarat(X)
South Carolina, US car accident claims lives of three women from Gujarat(X)

Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, all residents of Gujarat's Anand district, were killed when their SUV veered off the road and plunged over a bridge in Greenville County, South Carolina.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to reports from the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the SUV was navigating northbound on I-85 when it suddenly crossed all lanes, climbed an embankment, and launched at least 20 feet into the air before crashing into trees on the opposite side of the bridge.

ALSO READ| Indian-origin man shot dead by US police in San Antonio

Police say the car was above the ‘speed limit’

“It is obvious they were travelling above the posted speed limit,” stated Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis in an interview with news channel WSPA.

He further clarified that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The car was discovered wedged against a tree, destroyed into multiple pieces.

“Very seldom do you see a vehicle that leaves the roadway at such a high rate of speed that it jumps 4-6 lanes of traffic and lands in the trees approximately 20 feet,” Elis expressed.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Three Indian women killed in horrific US car accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On