Three Indian women killed in horrific US car accident

Three women from Gujarat, India, have lost their lives in a devastating car accident in the US. South Carolina, US car accident claims lives of three women from Gujarat

Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, all residents of Gujarat's Anand district, were killed when their SUV veered off the road and plunged over a bridge in Greenville County, South Carolina.

According to reports from the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the SUV was navigating northbound on I-85 when it suddenly crossed all lanes, climbed an embankment, and launched at least 20 feet into the air before crashing into trees on the opposite side of the bridge.

Police say the car was above the ‘speed limit’

“It is obvious they were travelling above the posted speed limit,” stated Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis in an interview with news channel WSPA.

He further clarified that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The car was discovered wedged against a tree, destroyed into multiple pieces.

“Very seldom do you see a vehicle that leaves the roadway at such a high rate of speed that it jumps 4-6 lanes of traffic and lands in the trees approximately 20 feet,” Elis expressed.

