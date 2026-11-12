Todd Blanche to Scott Bessent: Several key Trump administration officials living on military bases

Attorney General Todd Blanche has been living on a US military base since early 2026, a NewsNation report noted. The report comes amid news of the recent relocation of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has FBI protection. (Getty Images via AFP)

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He was moved to a military base over concerns for his safety, which included threats from Iran, reports noted. Bessent, since August, has led the economic squeeze on Tehran. This has included tougher sanctions and tighter limits on trade routes, with the goal of cutting off cash to the Revolutionary Guard, the military arm controlling much of Iran's economy. Blanche, meanwhile, enjoys FBI protection.

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Blanche and Bessent join a growing list of Trump administration officials who have moved to military housing. Here's a list of Trump officials living in military housing.

Trump officials living in military housing

Marco Rubio - Trump's Secretary of State lives at Fort McNair in Washington DC.

Pete Hegseth - Trump's Defense Secretary also lives at Fort McNair, and Rubio has previously described his experience being neighbors with the former Fox News presenter.

Stephen Miller - Trump's new chief of staff reportedly moved to a military housing in September 2025, after he allegedly faced harassment at the Virginia home.

Other Trump officials who have lived on military bases

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{{^usCountry}} Former Trump administration officials who have lived on military bases include Kristi Noem, who served as the Homeland Security Secretary, and Pam Bondi, who used to be attorney general. The former lived at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the Washington area, towards the end of her career. Does JD Vance live on a military base? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Trump administration officials who have lived on military bases include Kristi Noem, who served as the Homeland Security Secretary, and Pam Bondi, who used to be attorney general. The former lived at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the Washington area, towards the end of her career. Does JD Vance live on a military base? {{/usCountry}}

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While Vice President JD Vance does not technically live on a military base, his residence is on a property operated by the US Navy. As per reports, Vance moved into the residence at Number One Observatory Circle, which serves as the VP's official place of stay after he took office in 2025.

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Vance reportedly lives there with wife Usha and their kids. The official residence is located on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory in Washington DC. While it is not strictly a military base, it is operated by the US Navy.

A report from USA Today noted that many of the Trump administration officials had opted for the move amid threats or security concerns.